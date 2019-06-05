Armenia MP: MPs managed to dispel Russia's fears

The fears that Russia had after the velvet revolution in Armenia have been dispelled.
This is what member of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia Arman Babajanyan (representative of the Bright Armenia Party) said during a press conference today, summing up the results of the visit to Moscow and the joint session of the Standing Committee and the International Affairs Committee of the Federal Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.
He assured that the fears that Russia had after the revolution in Armenia have been dispelled since, during official and unofficial meetings, the members of the Standing Committee managed to assure their Russian counterparts that they had no reason to be afraid.
According to him, the Armenian delegation is ready to discuss disputed issues without any fears and restrictions.