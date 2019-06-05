Armenia President receives members of Democratic Party of Armenia

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted today representatives of the Democratic Party of Armenia led by leader of the political party Aram Sargsyan, reports the news service of the President of Armenia.
During the meeting held at the initiative of the Democratic Party of Armenia, the interlocutors exchanged views on Armenia’s domestic and foreign policies and touched upon the operation of the presidential institution in parliamentary republics.
The President particularly stated that he is willing to meet with the representatives of different political parties and listen to their viewpoints on major issues related to Armenia’s development.
At the request of the guests, the President also touched upon several initiatives of the presidential institution and the Armenian Summit of Minds to be held in Dilijan soon.