Armenia National Security Service Director: Service to establish academy

Armenia will establish a profile academy to prepare specialists for the National Security Service. This is what Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan declared during a discussion on the executive of the 2018 State Budget at the National Assembly today.
According to him, Armenia will need to spend nearly AMD 2,000,000,000 for the infrastructure of a state-of-the-art academy.
He added that the opening of an academy is appropriate from the perspectives of national security and economization of budgetary funds. In addition, according to Vanetsyan, not only future officers of the National Security Service, but also specialists of related organizations will be able to receive an education at the academy.
Vanetsyan also addressed the parliament and Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan with the request to support implementation of the project.