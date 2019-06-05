News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 06
USD
479.79
EUR
541.3
RUB
7.38
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.79
EUR
541.3
RUB
7.38
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenia National Security Service Director: Service to establish academy
Armenia National Security Service Director: Service to establish academy
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia will establish a profile academy to prepare specialists for the National Security Service. This is what Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan declared during a discussion on the executive of the 2018 State Budget at the National Assembly today.

According to him, Armenia will need to spend nearly AMD 2,000,000,000 for the infrastructure of a state-of-the-art academy.

He added that the opening of an academy is appropriate from the perspectives of national security and economization of budgetary funds. In addition, according to Vanetsyan, not only future officers of the National Security Service, but also specialists of related organizations will be able to receive an education at the academy.

Vanetsyan also addressed the parliament and Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan with the request to support implementation of the project.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos