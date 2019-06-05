Armenia PM receives AGBU President

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Berge Setrakian, President of AGBU Armenia Vasken Yacoubian and Executive Director of AGBU Armenia Talar Kazanjian, reports the news service of the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.
The head of government highly appreciated the AGBU’s activities for contributing to the spiritual, educational and cultural enhancement of the Armenian people and expressed willingness to support the organization’s programs and initiatives for preservation of the Armenian identity in Armenia and abroad.
Berge Setrakian stated that Diaspora Armenians are very excited about the positive changes taking place in Armenia, including the economic growth that Armenia is recording and the trends in the tourism sector. According to him, the goal of the AGBU is to bring the programs into line with the Armenian government’s programs.
During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the course of implementation of the AGBU’s programs in various sectors and the upcoming initiatives. They also exchanged views on the consolidation of Diaspora Armenians around national goals, preservation of the Armenian identity and other issues.