Kazakh presidential elections kick off

A total of 9 970 polling stations opened in Kazakhstan on Sunday. Voting at the extraordinary presidential elections will last until 8:00 pm local time. A total of 65 stations in 51 countries will be opened for Kazakhstani people abroad, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent from Kazakhstan reported.
The other people running are Jambyl Ahmetbekov and Dania Yespayeva, members of the national Parliament, journalist Amirjan Qosanov, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Chairman of the Board of the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Center, trade unionist Amangeldy Taspikhov and Vice President of the Association of National Sports of Kazakhstan Sadybek Tugel.
In 2019, Kazakhstan held a record 9.4 billion tenge ($ 24.6 million) to hold extraordinary presidential elections in Kazakhstan.