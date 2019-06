A woman has died after a road accident Wednesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

According to shamshyan.com, at around 9:20pm, a car hit a pedestrian on a street.

But the 22-year-old driver did not flee the scene, and he called for an ambulance.

The victim—a 45- to 50-year-old woman—was taken to a hospital where, however, she died.

It was determined that the driver was not under the influence.

A criminal case has been launched into this incident.