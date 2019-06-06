News
Thursday
June 06
News
Thursday
June 06
Russia court orders arrest of 3rd Armenian within framework of case into death of former special forces’ soldier
Russia court orders arrest of 3rd Armenian within framework of case into death of former special forces’ soldier
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

A Russian court has ordered the arrest of a third Armenian within the framework of the criminal case into the death of a former special forces’ soldier.

According to the investigation theory, Suren Markosyan, 41, took part in the fight during which former special forces’ soldier Nikita Belyankin had died, RIA Novosti reported.

Markosyan is suspected of causing severe bodily injuries, but he pleads innocent. He will remain in custody for two months.

Earlier, Sergey Khojayan, 42, and Narek Stepanyan, 27, a barman of the establishment near the scene of this brawl, were also arrested for the same term. They, too, plead innocent.

It was confirmed at the court that Suren Markosyan is an economist and lives in Moscow, RNS reported.

Russian former special forces’ soldier Nikita Belyankin was killed in the early morning hours of June 2, in Moscow Oblast (region). Russian media reported that those suspected in his murder were Armenian citizens. Armenian citizen Grigor Ohanyan, who was suspected in Belyankin’s murder, had stated that he intends to sue the reporters.
