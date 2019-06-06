News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 06
USD
479.79
EUR
541.3
RUB
7.38
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.79
EUR
541.3
RUB
7.38
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Newspaper: Russia, Kazakhstan banks not making remittances to Armenia
Newspaper: Russia, Kazakhstan banks not making remittances to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – For the past several days, Zhoghovurd (People) daily has been receiving phone calls from people who say that that their relatives in the Russian Federation (RF) are unable send money to the Republic of Armenia (RA). Banks in Russia turn down these people, arguing that remittances to Armenia are banned for some time, the newspaper reported.

“It turns out that this problem also exists in the case of persons who make money transfers from Kazakhstan.

“On this issue, RA Central Bank Governor Arthur Javadyan stated, in a conversation with reporters, that there is no obstacle in Armenia in connection with receiving money from Russia or Kazakhstan. In his words, the problem relates to the local banking system [in Russia and Kazakhstan].

“However, Zhoghovurd daily learned that the reason is the possible fluctuations in the foreign currency market in Kazakhstan. In other words, the Kazakh [national currency] tenge is depreciating against the US dollar. And some banks in the country, unwilling to take out the dollar, refuse to make money transfers.

“According to Kazakh economists, (...) the Russian ruble has depreciated by 2 percent, and which has left its effect on the tenge,” Zhoghovurd wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos