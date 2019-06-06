Armenia joins Intel Science and Technology Festival

For the first time in this academic year, Armenian high school students will have the opportunity to present their innovative ideas at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, with a prize fund of $ 5 million.
Each year, Armenian youth should present their research projects to be evaluated in accordance with international standards to take part in the festival of over 1,800 students from more than 75 countries worldwide. The participants who have overcome this stage will be able to participate in the Intel International Science and Technology Festival in the US in 2020 and compete with other countries on their programs. Gordon E. Moore Award: $75,000 scholarship, given to the top of the Best of Category Award winners.
Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan, speaking about the participation of Armenia in the International Intellectual-Technical Festival, underlined that thanks to such programs, students start to be interested in science at an early age.
The participants of the festival compete in 22 fields, including mathematics, physics, astronomy, biochemistry, robotics, and more. Apart from the first place, the competition also has two awards for $ 50,000 each.