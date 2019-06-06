PM: Some circles are conducting hybrid war against Armenia

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Education and Science has not canceled the 20-percent discount on the tuition fees of the participants in and those who were on duty during the April 2016 war. The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, Arayik Harutyunyan, stated about this at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Government of Armenia, and referring to such reports circulating in social media and the media.
“There are people who want to create a chaotic situation in the country,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, in particular, for his part. “[But] they are unable to, [so] they decide to write on social media, the press that it’s a chaotic situation, it’s an internally politically tense, volatile situation [in Armenia].
“They are different loops of the same circles. (...). This is truly a national security issue, Mr. [Artur] Vanetsyan [Director of the National Security Service of Armenia]. Those people are conducting a hybrid war specifically against Armenia. The names and surnames of those people are very specifically known. (...). Intensely deal with this matter!”