OPEC + to postpone meeting on July 2-4

The meeting of the OPEC and non-OPEC member states is expected to be postponed to July 2-4, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the SPIEF (St. Petersburg International Economic Forum).
According to him, the meeting is expected to be re-scheduled for July 2,3 or 4, TASS reported.
The meeting of the OPEC + Ministerial Monitoring Committee was held on May 19 in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia). The committee includes eight countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Venezuela, Algeria, Iraq and Kazakhstan. The committee is co-chaired by Russia and Saudi Arabia.