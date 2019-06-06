Finance Ministry: Armenia receives grants of AMD 11.2 bn in 2018

Armenia receives grants from European countries and European structures, Armenian Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan said on Thursday during a discussion at a meeting of the standing parliamentary committee on European integration.

According to him, the official figures for the grants for 2018 amounted to 11.2 billion drams, of which about 41% were from Europe.

“As for expenses, we had sales of loans in the amount of 11.7 billion drams, which were of European origin, which in total is 0.8% of our expenses. In other words, all these amounts and expenses cannot be called too important for us,” he noted.