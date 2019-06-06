News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 06
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenia Deputy Justice Minister receives Iranian prosecutors
Armenia Deputy Justice Minister receives Iranian prosecutors
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia Vigen Kocharyan received today representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

As reported the Ministry of Justice of Armenia, issues related to mutual legal assistance for civil and criminal cases, the transfer of convicts, mutual recognition of verdicts and other formats of legal cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Greeting the delegates, Deputy Minister Kocharyan underscored the close practical cooperation established in the sphere of mutual legal assistance. The parties touched upon the implementation of the existing agreements on mutual legal assistance between the two countries, and Kocharyan noted that the application and improvement of the existing mechanisms must serve as a strong foundation for ensuring effectiveness of partnership in the legal field.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Iranologist: Armenia has no plan for development of relations with Iran
According to Voskanyan, the Armenian government is not responding adequately to...
 Armenian, Iranian Prosecutor Generals' Offices discuss extradition
During the meeting, the representatives of the Prosecutor Generals’ Offices touched upon...
 Culture Week of Armenia to be held in Iran
He expressed hope that the first cultural week of Armenia in the country…
 US Ambassador: We are not asking that Armenia cut off its trade with Iran
“We have no interest in interfering with legitimate trade between Armenia and Iran…
 Armenia, Iran to exchange information on customs values of automobiles
The signing of the document further strengthened the partnership between...
 PM: European partners understand importance of developing Armenian-Iranian relations
His remarks came in response to comment on Armenian-Iranian relations...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos