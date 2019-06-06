Armenia Deputy Justice Minister receives Iranian prosecutors

Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia Vigen Kocharyan received today representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
As reported the Ministry of Justice of Armenia, issues related to mutual legal assistance for civil and criminal cases, the transfer of convicts, mutual recognition of verdicts and other formats of legal cooperation were discussed during the meeting.
Greeting the delegates, Deputy Minister Kocharyan underscored the close practical cooperation established in the sphere of mutual legal assistance. The parties touched upon the implementation of the existing agreements on mutual legal assistance between the two countries, and Kocharyan noted that the application and improvement of the existing mechanisms must serve as a strong foundation for ensuring effectiveness of partnership in the legal field.