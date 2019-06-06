All.me to present digital economy challenges during St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Representatives of all.me digital network are participating in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019, which will take place from June 6 to 8.

The Forum, which is a leading global platform for members of the business community to meet and discuss the key economic issues, traditionally attracts global actors and entrepreneurs from around the world.

All.me digital network which is a part of the ecosystem having an impact on the global economy development will be also a part of this global event.

The all.me team headed by Artak Tovmasyan, Board Member and Chief Development Officer of all.me digital network, is among the participants of the forum and will be one of the speakers at “Digital Transformation: A Death Knell for the Old World” session to be held on the margins of the Forum on June 8.

The session will focus on the future of digital economy development, e-commerce and digital networks.

“The world has long been integrated into the process of globalization, which is reflected in the economies of countries. This process is largely reflected in the introduction of new technologies, such as digital assets (currency) and blockchain. Many international banks have been already taking steps to integrate them into their payment systems,” said Artak Tovmasyan.

Tovmasyan believes that it is the introduction of blockchain technologies and the use of digital currencies in everyday life is the future that will change the e-commerce market once and for all and may become the next stage in the development of the global economy as a whole.

All.me is a digital ecosystem that consists of a social network (meNetwork), marketplace (meMarket), and payment service (mePay). The unique business model allows its users to communicate with each other, surf interesting content and get rewarded in ME Token (all.me currency). The platform shares up to 50 per cent of the advertising revenue with users.

