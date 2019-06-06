Iranologist: Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises contain risks for Armenia

The Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises in Nakhichevan contain risks for Armenia. This is what Iranologist Vardan Voskanyan said during a June 6 press conference.

According to him, the risks are linked to military operations and primarily the propaganda that goes along with those operations. “There is unprecedented propaganda ahead of those military exercises. The title “Unwavering Fraternal Ties-2019” is already a part of the propaganda,” he noted.

The analyst added that Baku is trying to show that Armenia is collaborating with the Kurdish Labor Party by carrying out, according to Baku, provocative actions on the border of Nakhichevan and Turkey.

Voskanyan believes all the risks can be managed, taking into consideration the fact that Armenia has rather serious allies in the region, namely Russia and Iran, which are also not charmed by the military exercises that are about to be launched.

From June 7 to 11, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold the “Unwavering Fraternal Ties-2019” joint tactical military exercises in Nakhichevan.