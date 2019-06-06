Armenia MFA: Diplomatic missions need to be distributed proportionately

I attach great importance to the disproportionate distribution of Armenia’s diplomatic missions in certain countries and the expansion of Armenia’s representation within several embassies. This is what Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during a discussion on the executive of the 2018 State Budget held as part of the joint session of the standing committees of the National Assembly today.
According to him, ensuring Armenia’s diplomatic presence is a constant and rather intricate process due to funding. “Overall, Armenia doesn’t have enough diplomatic missions in Europe. One of the key objectives this year is to reinforce Armenia’s presence on the African continent at the expense of the resources that exist. Besides Europe, there are other destinations that we need to focus on,” Mnatsakanyan added.
Moreover, he noted that it is also necessary to optimize the diplomatic missions in Armenia, adding that even though the principle of transposition is being reinforced, there are embassies that have a lack of employees.