Ambassador of Morocco presents Letters of Credence to Armenia President

Newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Morocco to Armenia Faouz El Achchabi presented her Letters of Credence to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian (seat in Kiev).
President Sarkissian congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office and voiced hope that Faouz El Achchabi will use her experience for the enhancement and deepening of relations between the two countries.
The head of state noted that Armenia and Morocco, as countries with histories spanning millennia, have great unused potential for cooperation that needs to be identified.
Talking about the countries’ mutually beneficial cooperation, Sarkissian particularly considered the fields of high technologies, information management and artificial intelligence prospective. From the perspective of the enhancement of relations and recognizability of both countries, the interlocutors attached importance to the growth of tourism.