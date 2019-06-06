Armenian FM promises to report on possible meeting with Mammadyarov

Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan once again urged reporters to wait until the date for the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani FM will be officially announced.

The minister, responding to a question about the possibility of a meeting, recalled that by agreement, the parties report this simultaneously.

“The day is approaching,” the Foreign Minister noted.

Eariler, it was reported about the possibility of a meeting of ministers in Washington.

In general, Mnatsakanyan believes that the fact of the meeting is not a priority, although it should not be ignored.