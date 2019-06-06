FM: Armenia’s adversaries should make no mistake in terms of “domestic disagreements”

YEREVAN. – They may argue a lot within the Armenian society, but that doesn’t reflect on its unity, especially in the foreign political arena. The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Thursday told this to reporters.
The FM assured that he is closely cooperating with his Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) colleague, the Prime Minister cooperates with the Artsakh President, and meetings with representatives of Artsakh are held before and after the Karabakh peace talks. Furthermore, as per Mnatsakanyan, this cooperation reflects the line of Artsakh’s participation in the negotiation process to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
“It’s a complicated but a matter of principle,” the minister added. “The matter concerns Artsakh, and progress [in the Karabakh peace talks] is impossible without its decisive voice. The cooperation [between Armenia and Artsakh] has been productive, and that is so. Artsakh has its approaches and positions which the leaders of the republic express.”
Overall, the Armenian FM believes that these Armenia-Artsakh discussions strengthen the society and the authorities in the negotiation process.
Also, he confirmed the information about the exchange of documents between Armenia and Artsakh.
“I’m convinced that no discussion can shake our [Armenians’] unity,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stressed. “We may argue so much inside, but in the external front, the adversaries should make no mistake. We maintain unity; it has been proved many times. Nobody should question that.”