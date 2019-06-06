FM: Armenia MFA has to economize reasonably

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia aspires to economize, but it has to economize reasonably. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told journalists today.
The minister refused to answer the question about the expenditures of his predecessor, and as for him, Mnatsakanyan said he and his team take trips as much as the budget allows and are out of the country for as long as they need to be absent.
“Sometimes it’s hard because there are flights at night, but we do everything we can to use the resources and we have and use them properly,” the minister said.