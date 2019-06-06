FM: Armenia to maintain two diplomatic missions in Moscow

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has capable employees who perform ambassadorial functions and ensure sustainability of the service. This is what Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said as he responded to MPs’ questions during a discussion on the executive of the 2018 State Budget held as part of the joint session of the standing committees of the National Assembly today.
The MPs also asked if it is appropriate to maintain two diplomatic missions in Moscow and whether there are resources to maintain those diplomatic missions, to which Mnatsakanyan noted that Moscow is of great importance for Armenia and is in Armenia’s focus. “Yes, it is necessary to maintain two diplomatic missions in Moscow. Thanks to one of those missions, Armenia is represented in the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The other diplomatic mission serves as the ambassador. We will maintain two separate diplomatic missions, and we’re not preparing to discuss the matter,” the foreign minister emphasized.