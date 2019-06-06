Dollar continues to fall in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 479.57/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.22 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 538.80 (down by AMD 2.50), that of one British pound totaled AMD 608.77 (down by AMD 1.19), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.36 (down by 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 228.81, AMD 20,584.51 and AMD 12,751.13, respectively.