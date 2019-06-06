News
Ambassador: Italy interested in deepening of practical relations with Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Vache Terteryan received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Armenia Vincenzo del Monaco.

As reported the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures, Deputy Minister Terteryan greeted the Ambassador and expressed gratitude to him for his contributions to the strengthening of interstate relations and the deepening of partnership between Italy and Armenia.

In his turn, Ambassador Vincenzo del Monaco expressed gratitude for the reception and noted that Italy is interested in the deepening of practical relations with Armenia, evidence of which is the upcoming Armenian-Italian Business Forum.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the preparations and the themes for the program of events for the Armenian-Italian Business Forum to be held in Yerevan (June 10) and Gyumri (June 11). The forum will gather 14 Italian organizations that are specialized in waste management, the energy sector, road construction, urban development and smart cities’ technologies.
