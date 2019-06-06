News
Thursday
June 06
Armenia FM: Maintenance of ceasefire regime by Armenia not sign of weakness
Armenia FM: Maintenance of ceasefire regime by Armenia not sign of weakness
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

One shouldn’t think that maintenance of the ceasefire regime on the part of Armenia is a sign of weakness. This is what Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told journalists today.

When asked whether the leaders of Armenia and Azerabaijan are implementing the agreements that they have reached, the minister noted that implementation of the agreements and the methods for implementation have been discussed during the meetings with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The minister noted that the ceasefire violations are inadmissible and stated the death of an Armenian soldier with sorrow.

“Armenia stays true to maintenance of the ceasefire regime and will continue to do everything it can to implement the agreements, but we need to understand that making sure peace is maintained is not a sign of weakness, but a sign of being confident in your strengths. The ceasefire regime needs to be reinforced because the alternative to that will lead to extremely negative consequences for all parties,” Mnatsakanyan said as a warning.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
