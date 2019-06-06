Armenia minister: EAEU member states products to appear in Chinese market easily

Commodities of the Eurasian Economic Union, including those of Armenia will easily appear in the Chinese market. This is what Minister of Economy of Armenia said during the June 6 session of the Standing Committee on Eurasian and Regional Integration held as part of the discussion on the performance of the 2018 State Budget today.
He recalled that in May 2018, the Eurasian Economic Union and China signed an agreement on trade-economic cooperation, and in April 2018, the agreement was ratified by the Parliament of Armenia.