News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 06
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenia minister: EAEU member states products to appear in Chinese market easily
Armenia minister: EAEU member states products to appear in Chinese market easily
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Commodities of the Eurasian Economic Union, including those of Armenia will easily appear in the Chinese market. This is what Minister of Economy of Armenia said during the June 6 session of the Standing Committee on Eurasian and Regional Integration held as part of the discussion on the performance of the 2018 State Budget today.

He recalled that in May 2018, the Eurasian Economic Union and China signed an agreement on trade-economic cooperation, and in April 2018, the agreement was ratified by the Parliament of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar continues to fall in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Armenian minister: EAEU-Iran preferential trade agreement may be in effect this summer
The minister particularly noted that Armenia is expecting Iran’s...
 Ambassador: Italy interested in deepening of practical relations with Armenia
In his turn, Ambassador Vincenzo del Monaco expressed gratitude for...
 Finance Ministry: Armenia receives grants of AMD 11.2 bn in 2018
“As for expenses, we had sales of loans in the amount of 11.7 billion drams…
One dollar falls below AMD 480 in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
 Minister: €5 mn to be spent on physical recultivation in Armenia
“During the year, no new water use permits for fisheries were issued…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos