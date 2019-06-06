Karabakh MFA responds to annulment of French and Karabakh cities friendship declaration

The French Administrative Court has annulled the declaration on friendship between the French city of Arnuville and the Shekher community of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh has responded to this verdict, expressing the concern that it may become a wrong political signal for Azerbaijan.

The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh particularly reads as follows:

“The verdict of the administrative court of the city of Cergy-Pontoise of the Val d’Oise Department of France to annul the declaration on friendship between the French city of Arnuville and the Shekher community of Artsakh is a cause for deep pity. This decision can become a wrong political signal for Azerbaijan, which is already interpreting the ruling of the French court as assistance to its policy on isolating Artsakh. In its turn, this development can cause the concern of all Armenians and cast a shade on France’s position as a neutral intermediary in the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict.

In relation to this, we would especially like to highlight the fact that France, as one of the three co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, has certain responsibility to make sure the absence of a settlement of the conflict does not restrict the fundamental rights of the citizens of Artsakh, including the right to advancement.

The decentralized cooperation between the cities of Artsakh and France does not contradict France’s international commitments and its intermediary efforts in the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict. In particular, the fact that the Republic of Artsakh is temporarily unresolved does not mean that the participation of the residents in international cooperation must be restricted. The lawfulness of participation of unrecognized states in international cooperation is approved by the practice of arbitrage and has been recognized by international courts.

Being certain that the decentralized cooperation between cities and the creation of conditions for human interactions are an important contribution to the strengthening of peace and stability, the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh will continue to exert efforts to make sure the citizens of the republic are able to fully benefit from the advantage of international cooperation to realize their potential.

We express our deep gratitude to the mayor of Arnuville and its residents, as well as the cities of France, the US, Brazil, Lebanon and other countries that have established friendly ties with the cities and communities of Artsakh.

We welcome the determination of Mayor of Arnuville Pascal Dol to appeal the verdict of the administrative court of Cergy-Pontoise.

Despite the obstacles that Azerbaijan is creating, Artsakh will continue to expand and deepen its international ties. In relation to this, Artsakh is consistently taking actions to expand the geography of decentralized cooperation. In particular, Artsakh is considering the offers to sign new declarations on friendship and cooperation between the communities of Artsakh and the administrative units of various countries.”