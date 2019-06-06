Armenian minister: New jobs to be created in reprocessing industry

Armenia intends to create jobs in the reprocessing industry for growth of exports. This is what Armenia’s Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan said as he responded to MPs’ questions during a discussion on the report on the performance of the 2018 State Budget held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Eurasian and Regional Integration of the National Assembly today.
According to the minister, the new jobs will be in the reprocessing industry since it will ensure export in the future.
“The reprocessing industry will also be the driving force of Armenia’s economy,” Khachatryan added.