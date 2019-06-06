News
Putin highlights Armenian-Russian special relations
Putin highlights Armenian-Russian special relations
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


Nearly two billion direct investments show the special, allied character of relations between Armenia and Russia, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in St. Petersburg.

“I am very pleased to greet you again, this time in Petersburg. I have no doubt that it will be interesting and, I hope, it will be useful for you to participate in discussions at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum,” Kremlin press service reported referring to the Russian leader.

Putting recalled that Russia is the leading trade and economic partner of Armenia.
Հայերեն and Русский
