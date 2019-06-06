Armenia police head assigns to oppose offenders strictly and coarsely

Chief of Police of Armenia Valeriy Osipyan chaired today a working consultation with members of the advisory board, heads of departments of the central apparatus, as well as the heads and commanders of the department and subordinate subdivisions, reports the news service of the Police of Armenia.
The police chief presented the assignments given to power structures during today’s government session.
Valeriy Osipyan ordered to strictly and coarsely oppose offenders and those who fail to fulfill the lawful demands of police officers, regardless of office or position.
The police chief also talked about drivers who intentionally and maliciously violate road traffic rules and said all offenders must be revealed and be held liability with all strictness of the law.
After 23:00 at night, police officers will take all coarse measures provided for by law to reveal violations of the rules of keeping silent and hold the guilty liable.
Valeriy Osipyan assigned to pay special attention to revelations of previously committed crimes, noting that there will be changes in the personnel of divisions having recorded low indicators when it comes time to recap the results of the first semester of the year.