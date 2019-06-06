Armenia President receives members of One Armenia political party

Continuing his meetings with various political parties, active politicians and individuals, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today representatives of One Armenia political party led by its leader Artur Ghazinyan, reports the Public Relations Department of the Staff of the President of Armenia.
Highlighting the importance of pluralism and the culture of dialogue, Armen Sarkissian noted that, as the head of state, his objective is to listen to everyone, regardless of their political stances and orientation.
Artur Ghazinyan presented his newly established political party’s ideology and areas of activity.