Armenia President receives AGBU President
Armenia President receives AGBU President
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted today President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Berge Setrakian, reports the Public Relations Department of the Staff of the President of Armenia.

President Armen Sarkissian, who is a member of the AGBU Central Board of Directors since 2016, talked about the current and upcoming programs being implemented with the support of the AGBU.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on issues on the pan-Armenian agenda and touched upon the Armenian Summit of Minds to be held in Dilijan soon.
