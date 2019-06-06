Armenia President congratulates Carl XVI Gustaf on National Day of Sweden

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has conveyed a congratulatory message to King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden on the occasion of the national day, reports the Public Relations Department of the President of Armenia.
“Sweden is one of the reliable and sustainable partners of Armenia and actively supports the democratic processes unfolding in Armenia and the deepening of EU-Armenia relations,” the President’s congratulatory message reads.
Armen Sarkissian wished Carl XVI Gustaf and the royal family good health, and welfare and development to the friendly people of Sweden in the future.