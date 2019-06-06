News
Thursday
June 06
News
Thursday
June 06
Armenia President congratulates Carl XVI Gustaf on National Day of Sweden
Armenia President congratulates Carl XVI Gustaf on National Day of Sweden
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has conveyed a congratulatory message to King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden on the occasion of the national day, reports the Public Relations Department of the President of Armenia.

“Sweden is one of the reliable and sustainable partners of Armenia and actively supports the democratic processes unfolding in Armenia and the deepening of EU-Armenia relations,” the President’s congratulatory message reads.

Armen Sarkissian wished Carl XVI Gustaf and the royal family good health, and welfare and development to the friendly people of Sweden in the future.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
