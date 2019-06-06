News
Moscow court arrests 4th suspect in case of murder of ex-special forces soldier
Moscow court arrests 4th suspect in case of murder of ex-special forces soldier
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

The city court of Krasnogorsky of Moscow Oblast has arrested the 4th suspect in the case of the murder of former special forces soldier Nikita Belyankin for a two-month period, reports TASS.

During the trial, it was announced that the suspect, whose name is Sahak Sahakyan, is from Yerevan, is unemployed and his temporary registration in Russia expired in late August. He doesn’t accept the charge filed against him.

Earlier, the court had arrested Suren Markosyan and Narek Stepanyan for the same period. They also don’t accept the charge filed against them.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
