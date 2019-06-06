News
Thursday
June 06
Armenia PM meets with members of Armenian community of Saint Petersburg
Armenia PM meets with members of Armenian community of Saint Petersburg
Region:Armenia, Diaspora, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society


Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with members of the Armenian community of Saint Petersburg.

The Prime Minister talked about the Armenian government’s goals and considered the efforts to turn Armenia into a competitive and influential country a major objective. “Armenia has undergone major changes over the past year, and we are more confident that Armenia must and will be able to meet its key objectives. The major objective is to turn Armenia into a competitive, influential and reputable country in the region and globally. Armenia recorded great achievements this past quarter (the economic activity indicator is 9.2%).

We need to set more serious objectives, and one of those objectives is to turn Armenia into an innovative country.”

Pashinyan voiced hope that the Armenian community of Saint Petersburg helps empower the homeland.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is on a working visit to Saint Petersburg where he will participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and give a speech. During the visit, Prime Minister Pashinyan met with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and is also scheduled to meet with the leaders of different countries, government officials and the heads of international organizations. He will also give a press conference.
Հայերեն
