News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 07
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party will be against vetting
Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party will be against vetting
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhamanak (Time) newspaper has learned that the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) will be against any form and manifestation of vetting, according to the paper.

“The demeanor of the PAP will enable the judges to make use of the absence of support and not undergo vetting.

“If—by the instruction of PAP leader [and tycoon MP] Gagik Tsarukyan—the PAP expresses against vetting, it will give the authorities an occasion to start a new wave of repressions against Tsarukyan and his businesses,” Zhamanak wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PM: Some circles are conducting hybrid war against Armenia
This is truly a national security issue…
 Armenia PM: Preaching of democracy is biggest threat to democracy, human rights, lawfulness
Some circles have decided to carry out in the Republic of Armenia a preaching of violence and political legitimation of violence…
 Armenia FM attending parliament committees’ debates on 2018 State Budget performance reports
The preliminary discussions have resumed Thursday…
 Freedom House: Armenia one of most encouraging examples of democratic progress over past 2 years
Freedom House says media freedom has been deteriorating…
 Armenia Parliament committees debating on 2018 State Budget performance
The Minister of Finance will deliver a respective report…
 Newspaper: Majority faction is unanimous that Prosperous Armenia Party leader tycoon should not be in parliament
There is one thing that they are annoyed by…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos