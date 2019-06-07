Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party will be against vetting

YEREVAN. – Zhamanak (Time) newspaper has learned that the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) will be against any form and manifestation of vetting, according to the paper.
“The demeanor of the PAP will enable the judges to make use of the absence of support and not undergo vetting.
“If—by the instruction of PAP leader [and tycoon MP] Gagik Tsarukyan—the PAP expresses against vetting, it will give the authorities an occasion to start a new wave of repressions against Tsarukyan and his businesses,” Zhamanak wrote.