Jeff Bezos: Space exploration is necessary to ‘save the Earth’

Amazon CEO as well as the owner of the Blue Origin aerospace company, Jeff Bezos found it a good question whether Amazon will ever appear on the Moon, CNBC reported.
“Predictions on a ten year-time frame are hard to make and often wrong. The only good thing is nobody goes and checks,” he said at Amazon’s Re:MARS conference in Las Vegas on Thursday. “I do get asked, quite frequently ‘What’s gonna change in the next 10 years?’ I’m rarely get asked, and it’s probably more important — and I encourage you to think about this — is the question what’s not going to change? The answer to that question can allow you to organize your activities. You can work on those things with the confidence to know that all the energy you put into them today is still going to pay dividends in the years to come.”