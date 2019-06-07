Australia seizes drugs worth about $900m

Australia seized a record batch of 1.8 tons of methamphetamine. The drugs were hidden behind stereo speakers shipped from Bangkok, BBC reported.
A total of 1,759 tons of the drug in a form known as crystalline methamphetamine or ice and 37 kilograms were seized in a recent supply, the Australian Border Force said in a statement. The cost of these drugs was estimated at 1.2 billion Australian dollars (835 million US dollars) and 19 million Australian dollars (13 million US dollars), respectively.
Australia is becoming a target for international drug cartels.