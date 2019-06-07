UK PM May officially steps down as Tory leader

Theresa May on June 7 is officially stepping down as Tory leader, BBC reported.
The resignation of Theresa May is kicking off the election of a new leader of the ruling Conservative Party. This process should be completed in the twenties of July, when the newly elected Tory leader will take the place of the head of government.
Eleven Conservative MPs are vying to replace her as party leader and ultimately, prime minister.
A favorite in the fight for the posts of the head of the party and the government is the former foreign secretary Boris Johnson.