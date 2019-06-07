News
Friday
June 07
Friday
June 07
Specialist to PM Pashinyan: Armenia-Israel high-tech cooperation can have great prospects
Specialist to PM Pashinyan: Armenia-Israel high-tech cooperation can have great prospects
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Innovations

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with CEO Aharon Aharon of the Israel Innovation Authority, on the margins of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia.

The PM attached importance to the development of cooperation between Armenia and Israel in high tech, and noted that this domain is one of the priorities of the Armenian government. Also, he informed the CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority that the 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) will be held in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan this fall and invited the Israeli companies to this event.

Aharon, for his part, highlighted the great potential of cooperation between the two countries in the IT sector. In his words, the Armenian-Israeli cooperation in high tech can have great prospects, and he added that the government of his country is also interested in the development and strengthening of ties with Armenia. In addition, the CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority expressed confidence that Israeli companies will attend the aforesaid WCIT in Yerevan. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
