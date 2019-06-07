Bakhtadze: EU, NATO membership is Georgia’s choice for civilization

Joining the EU and NATO is the civilization choice of the Georgian nation, Georgia deserves it, since we meet all the criteria, said Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze at the Commonwealth club in California,
According to her, Georgia is an advanced and exemplary state among the countries of the Eastern Partnership, Georgia-online reported.
“With the EU, we already have a deep and comprehensive trade space, a visa-free message. Now we are focusing on close sectoral integration with the EU and its institutions. As for NATO, we are the strongest partners and those who contribute the most. We do not have illusions. We understand that joining NATO cannot happen in one day. This is also related to the geopolitical context. However, this is our pursuit. This is a civilizational choice for our nation. We understand that this path will be full of obstacles, but we are ready to overcome them. This will happen with the help of our friends. Over 80 percent of our population supports the idea of EU and NATO membership,” she said.