Iranian MFA rejects Macron's proposal

The Iranian MFA rejected a proposal for new talks voiced during the meeting between the US and French presidents, Reuters reported.

Foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi rejected the anti-Iranian statements of US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at a meeting in France, saying that Trump’s beaten and paradoxical statements do not deserve comment.

“Under this circumstances, talking about issues beyond the deal ... will lead to further mistrust among the remaining signatories of the deal,” he said. “The Europeans have so far failed to fulfil their commitments under the deal and ... to protect Iran’s interests after America’s illegal withdrawal.”

Earlier, Macron said that Paris and Washington have one goal in relation to Iran - to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons, reduce Iran’s ballistic activity, restrain Iran’s regional activity and establish peace in the region.