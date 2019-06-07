News
Friday
June 07
News
Artsakh President meets CONIFA president
Artsakh President meets CONIFA president
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan held a meeting on Friday with Per-Anders Blind, president of the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (CONIFA) and members of the delegation headed by him to discuss issues related to the development of football in Artsakh

President Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the Confederation of Independent Football Associations and personally to Per-Anders Blind for holding CONIFA European Football Cup in Artsakh stressing that the event would be a serious stimulus for the popularization and development of this sport in our country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
