Finance Ministry: Revenues of Armenian state budget for 2018 collected at 99.7%
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Incomes of the state budget of Armenia for 2018 were collected by 99.7%. Revenues from taxes and duties amounted to 1 trillion 258 billion drams, while total revenues amounted to 1 trillion 341.7 billion drams, said Armenian Minister of Economy Atom Janjughazyan on Friday.

According to him, this is not about the original plan, but about the later adjusted and overvalued.

“Compared with 2017, tax revenues increased by 165 billion drams. At the same time, according to the new rules, the difference in the Finance Ministry was considered fair. From the total collected taxes, the money that the state returns to business were subtracted - about 55 billion drams. But even with this deduction, in 2018, the state collected 165 billion drams from taxes,” Janjugazyan noted.

According to him, the largest share in the tax structure is VAT - about 32%, and on income of individuals - about 26%.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
