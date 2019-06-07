News
SRC: Armenian government will not accept tax amnesty
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Armenian government will not accept a tax amnesty, since this is not the most successful mechanism, causing taxpayers some high expectations, said the Head of the State Revenue Committee David Ananyan on Friday.

According to him, in terms of tax discipline, taxpayers may show “illegal behavior”, which, as they expect, will be granted amnesty in the future and will further increase their irresponsibility.

“I think that no, we will not apply the amnesty in respect of some acts, but I am sure that they should be considered individually,” the head of the SRC said. Ananyan believes that they have something to do to improve the efficiency of tax administration.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
