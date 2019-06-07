News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 07
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenia Economy Minister: We will reach over 23% of investments against GDP in 2023
Armenia Economy Minister: We will reach over 23% of investments against GDP in 2023
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – In 2023, we will reach the level of over 23 percent of investments against the GDP. The Minister of Economy of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, on Friday told this to reporters.

In the minister’s words, at present, investments make up 17 percent of the country’s GDP, but these are not the level the government seeks.

“Investments are fewer; they have not become fewer,” Khachatryan said. “[But] I’m confident that while drawing up their long-term plans, investors are taking into account the fundamental changes that have taken place in Armenia’s economy: fair and equal competition conditions, equal rules of the ‘game.’”

And when asked about his view on the amendments to the tax law of Armenia in terms of investments, he responded that there are two important amendments to the tax law, and which are aimed at increasing the investment appeal of the country.

“We are saying that the profit tax rates will drop; respectively, the profit remaining at the disposal will increase,” the minister explained. “Also, we are reducing the dividends’ rate for foreign investors.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia, EU to sign deal on grant of 10 million euros for agriculture development
His remarks came during ‘Farmers Congress’ conference held in Yerevan on Friday…
 Armenia official: There have been, there are investments, they are at various phases
According to the government program, within five years, the amount of investments to Armenia shall reach 25 percent of the country’s GDP…
 Armenia Premier: Major investors’ entry is very important
But they seek talented people…
 Armenia PM holds consultation over investment projects, jobs
Afterwards, the participants of the consultation discussed the...
 Armenian minister concerned over level of investments
“We believe investments are not at the level which we have expected...
 Analyst: Armenia needs to neutralize negative impact on investments
According to him, what is also important is the modernization of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos