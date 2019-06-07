Armenia Economy Minister: We will reach over 23% of investments against GDP in 2023

YEREVAN. – In 2023, we will reach the level of over 23 percent of investments against the GDP. The Minister of Economy of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, on Friday told this to reporters.

In the minister’s words, at present, investments make up 17 percent of the country’s GDP, but these are not the level the government seeks.

“Investments are fewer; they have not become fewer,” Khachatryan said. “[But] I’m confident that while drawing up their long-term plans, investors are taking into account the fundamental changes that have taken place in Armenia’s economy: fair and equal competition conditions, equal rules of the ‘game.’”

And when asked about his view on the amendments to the tax law of Armenia in terms of investments, he responded that there are two important amendments to the tax law, and which are aimed at increasing the investment appeal of the country.

“We are saying that the profit tax rates will drop; respectively, the profit remaining at the disposal will increase,” the minister explained. “Also, we are reducing the dividends’ rate for foreign investors.”