Armenia Justice Minister receives, before resigning, UNDP Resident Representative

Armenia’s Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan received today Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Armenia Dmitry Mariyasin.

Minister Zeynalyan highly appreciated the current cooperation with the UNDP and touched upon the priorities of the Armenian government (judicial-legal reforms), as well as several issues related to proper assessment of judges. Zeynalyan emphasized that the Republic of Armenia has the will to implement the entire process of judicial and legal reforms to make it be maximally in line with the standards and requirements of the Council of Europe.

The minister considered the sharp increase of salaries and reduction of the workload of judges one of the major guarantees for having an independent judiciary.

UNDP Resident Representative Dmitry Mariyasin expressed gratitude for the meeting and emphasized that the UNDP will do its best to help Armenia implement the judicial and legal reforms.

The perspectives for short-term, medium-term and long-term cooperation, as well as the opportunities for the UNDP’s support to a possible referendum were discussed during the meeting.