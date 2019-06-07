Bloomberg to invest $500 million to close all US coal plants by 2030

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg will invest $ 500 million in an attempt to close all of the country's remaining coal plants by 2030 and send the United States on the path to 100% clean energy, CBSNews reported.
The billionaire's investment in the Beyond Carbon initiative is the largest charitable initiative to combat climate change. The organization will strive to pursue climate and green energy policies, as well as nominate political candidates at the state and local levels.
"We're in a race against time with climate change, and yet there is virtually no hope of bold federal action on this issue for at least another two years. Mother Nature is not waiting on our political calendar, and neither can we," Bloomberg said.
Bloomberg will officially present the Beyond Carbon project during a speech at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The Bloomberg Foundation has worked with the Sierra Club for several years to achieve the closure of coal-fired power plants in the country. Since 2011, about half of the 530 plants in the United States have been closed.