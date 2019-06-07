News
Friday
June 07
Armenia MP on Justice Minister's resignation
Armenia MP on Justice Minister's resignation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The My Step parliamentary faction has expressed its worries and concerns about the Ministry of Justice and Mr. Zeynalyan. This is what head of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Lilit Makunts told journalists today, touching upon Artak Zeynalyan’s resignation.

When asked what the concerns were about, Makunts said they were about certain activities and the reforms in the judicial-legal system.

When told that there are rumors that member of the My Step faction Vladimir Vardanyan will be the next Minister of Justice, Makunts said this is inaccurate, based on her information.

Artak Zeynalyan announced his resignation today.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
