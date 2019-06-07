News
Three more detained in connection with murder of Russia former special forces’ soldier
Three more detained in connection with murder of Russia former special forces’ soldier
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

The Russian Investigative Committee officers have detained three more persons in connection with the Moscow Oblast (region) fight, as a result of which former special forces’ soldier Nikita Belyankin was killed.

A source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS that investigative activities are carried out with these detained persons.

“Their role and participation in the incident is being determined,” the news agency’s interlocutor added.

As a result, the number of persons who are believed to be involved in this incident has reached seven.

Four of them have already been taken into custody for two months in connection with the criminal case into this fight. They are: unemployed Russian Armenian Sergey Khojayan—who is charged with murder, as well as Russian citizen of Armenian origin Suren Markosyan, and Armenian citizens Narek Stepanyan and Sahak Sahakyan—who are charged with hooliganism. But they all plead innocent.

On the night of June 2, a huge fight broke outside a café in Moscow Oblast. Nikita Belyankin was killed while trying to break up the fight, while another man was injured.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into this incident, and on charges of murder, causing bodily injuries, and hooliganism.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
