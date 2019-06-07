Armenia high-tech industry minister meets with USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator

Armenia’s Minister of High-Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan had a meeting with USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator Alexander Sokolowski along with Ambassador of Armenia to the United States of America Varuzhan Nersisyan.

As reported the press service of the Ministry of High-Technological Industry, during the meeting, Hakob Arshakyan presented the programs and objectives of the newly established ministry and provided details about the meetings he had during his visit to Silicon Valley.

The minister also touched upon the successful experience of the Armenian National Engineering Laboratories introduced at the National Polytechnic University of Armenia.

Alexander Sokolowski shared his impressions of the progress that Armenia has made in the field of high technologies and emphasized that the USAID’s cooperation with Armenia in this field is successful in that the USAID’s strategy has justified itself.

The minister also expressed his satisfaction with the introduction of the Lab at National Polytechnic University of Armenia through cooperation with the USAID and underscored the existence of scientific, technological and educational potential of Armenia as the main guarantee for success.