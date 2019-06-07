News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 07
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenia high-tech industry minister meets with USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator
Armenia high-tech industry minister meets with USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Armenia’s Minister of High-Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan had a meeting with USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator Alexander Sokolowski along with Ambassador of Armenia to the United States of America Varuzhan Nersisyan.

As reported the press service of the Ministry of High-Technological Industry, during the meeting, Hakob Arshakyan presented the programs and objectives of the newly established ministry and provided details about the meetings he had during his visit to Silicon Valley.

The minister also touched upon the successful experience of the Armenian National Engineering Laboratories introduced at the National Polytechnic University of Armenia.

Alexander Sokolowski shared his impressions of the progress that Armenia has made in the field of high technologies and emphasized that the USAID’s cooperation with Armenia in this field is successful in that the USAID’s strategy has justified itself.

The minister also expressed his satisfaction with the introduction of the Lab at National Polytechnic University of Armenia through cooperation with the USAID and underscored the existence of scientific, technological and educational potential of Armenia as the main guarantee for success.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM meets Yandex CEO
The heads of Yandex presented the current programs in Armenia, plans for the future…
Facebook may release its own cryptocurrency late June
Earlier, it was expected to be released only in 2020…
 Specialist to PM Pashinyan: Armenia-Israel high-tech cooperation can have great prospects
Nikol Pashinyan met with CEO Aharon Aharon of the Israel Innovation Authority, on the margins of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia…
 Minister, US congresswoman discuss high-tech development in Armenia
Within the framework of his working visit to the US, Hakob Arshakyan met with Anna Eshoo…
 Amazon to deliver goods by drones
“From paragliders to power lines to a corgi in the backyard…
 WCIT 2019 was presented to Asian businessmen (PHOTOS)
Several topics were discussed at the meeting in Taipei organized for the businessmen…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos